Russians attacked post office terminal in suburbs of Kharkiv. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy attacked Kharkiv region with attack drones, a fire broke out on the territory of a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

2 warehouse buildings and containers with a total area of 3000 sq m were on fire.

The fire was extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service and the local fire brigade.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Read more: Enemy massively attacked Balakliia in Kharkiv region, one person was killed











