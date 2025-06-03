ENG
Russians attacked post office terminal in suburbs of Kharkiv. PHOTOS

At night, the enemy attacked Kharkiv region with attack drones, a fire broke out on the territory of a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

2 warehouse buildings and containers with a total area of 3000 sq m were on fire.

The fire was extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service and the local fire brigade.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

