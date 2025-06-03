1 249 1
Russians attacked post office terminal in suburbs of Kharkiv. PHOTOS
At night, the enemy attacked Kharkiv region with attack drones, a fire broke out on the territory of a postal terminal in the suburbs of Kharkiv.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
2 warehouse buildings and containers with a total area of 3000 sq m were on fire.
The fire was extinguished by units of the State Emergency Service and the local fire brigade.
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password