Enemy massively attacked Balakliia in Kharkiv region, one person was killed
On the night of 3 June, Russian attack drones massively attacked Balakliia, several hits were recorded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Balakliya CMA Vitalii Karabanov.
"Some of the strikes hit a civilian enterprise and open ground. Dry vegetation was also recorded on fire.
Unfortunately, we have one dead and one wounded among the employees of the enterprise," the statement said.
Relevant services are currently working at the impact sites.
