Massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv region: three districts hit, civilian infrastructure and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 1 June 2025, Russian troops carried out a massive shelling of Izium, Lozova, and Kupiansk districts using 13 Geranium-2 UAVs.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a UAV hit the ground next to a private house in Balaklia. A private household, a one-storey apartment building, and a car were damaged.

In Lozova, a UAV hit the roof of an educational institution's workshop and set fire to it. A woman was injured, suffering from an acute stress reaction. The windows of a dormitory, a cafe, and an apartment building were also damaged.

In the village of Velykyi Burluk, the second floor of the administrative building caught fire as a result of a UAV hit. The glazing of windows in the building of the Velykyi Burluk village council and a car were damaged.

In Izium, a warehouse building burned down as a result of a UAV hit.

In Bunakove village, a power line was damaged as a result of a UAV crash.

