ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10258 visitors online
News Photo
774 3

Massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv region: three districts hit, civilian infrastructure and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 1 June 2025, Russian troops carried out a massive shelling of Izium, Lozova, and Kupiansk districts using 13 Geranium-2 UAVs.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a UAV hit the ground next to a private house in Balaklia. A private household, a one-storey apartment building, and a car were damaged.

In Lozova, a UAV hit the roof of an educational institution's workshop and set fire to it. A woman was injured, suffering from an acute stress reaction. The windows of a dormitory, a cafe, and an apartment building were also damaged.

In the village of Velykyi Burluk, the second floor of the administrative building caught fire as a result of a UAV hit. The glazing of windows in the building of the Velykyi Burluk village council and a car were damaged.

In Izium, a warehouse building burned down as a result of a UAV hit.

In Bunakove village, a power line was damaged as a result of a UAV crash.

Also read: One person killed and three wounded in Russian attack on Kupyansk and Vovchanski Khutory

Consequences of shelling in the Kharkiv region
Consequences of shelling in the Kharkiv region
Consequences of shelling in the Kharkiv region
Consequences of shelling in the Kharkiv region

Author: 

Izyum (131) Balakliya (66) drones (2444) Kharkivska region (653) Izyumskyy district (51) Kup’yanskyy district (174) Lozivskyy district (5) Velykyy Burluk (3) Lozova (2) Bunakove (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 