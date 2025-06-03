1 622 7
Ukraine under attack by Russian drones – Air Force
On the evening of June 3, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Movement of attack UAVs:
-
Poltava and Sumy regions are under threat of enemy drone strikes.
