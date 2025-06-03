ENG
News Attack of drones
Ukraine under attack by Russian drones – Air Force

Shahed drones

On the evening of June 3, Russian forces launched attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

Movement of attack UAVs:

  • Poltava and Sumy regions are under threat of enemy drone strikes.

