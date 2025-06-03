Drone-based air defense to be reinforced in Ukraine – Air Force

At a meeting on June 2, Air Force Commander Anatolii Kryvonozhko and the commanders of air units raised serious concerns about strengthening drone-based air defenses.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda by Yurii Ihnat, Head of the Communications Directorate of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We’re talking about anti-aircraft drones that assist in intercepting aerial targets. Crews are being trained at various locations across the country. New units will be deployed," the spokesperson stated.

Ihnat added that drone air defense systems had previously been used more actively by ground forces, as they faced the immediate need to deal with reconnaissance drones hovering over the front line by the dozens or even hundreds.

"But reconnaissance UAVs are now being spotted deep inside the country as well. In addition to that, Shahed drones continue their nightly attacks. That’s why the development of anti-aircraft drones and UAV-based air defense is a pressing priority — and one that will continue delivering increasingly effective results," the Air Force spokesperson explained.

