News Photo Russian attack on Poltava region
Enemy missile shot down over Poltava region, damage reported. PHOTO

On June 2, 2025, air defense systems were activated in the Poltava region during a missile attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

According to the report, in Myrhorod district, debris from a downed Russian missile damaged the fence and windows of a private household. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Missile debris in Poltava region
