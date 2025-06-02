Enemy missile shot down over Poltava region, damage reported. PHOTO

On June 2, 2025, air defense systems were activated in the Poltava region during a missile attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

According to the report, in Myrhorod district, debris from a downed Russian missile damaged the fence and windows of a private household. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

