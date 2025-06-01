Air defence forces destroyed more than 4,000 enemy air targets in May, according to Air Force. VIDEO
In May 2025, the Defence Forces' air defence destroyed 4,051 air targets.
This was written by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
In particular, they were destroyed:
- 46 X-101/X-55SM cruise missiles;
- 9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
- 14 Kalibr cruise missiles;
- 5 X-59/69 guided missiles;
- 1,892 Shahed strike UAVs;
- 731 reconnaissance UAVs;
- 1354 UAVs of other types.
In May, the Air Forces carried out over 769 sorties, in particular:
- about 442 - for fighter air cover;
- More than 228 were used for fire support and air support of troops.
"In May 2025, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 365 air targets, hit command posts, logistics facilities, as well as places of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password