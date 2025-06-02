Consequences of Russian strike on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv: 6 people injured, enterprise destroyed, houses damaged. PHOTOS

On the morning of 2 June 2025, the enemy attacked Kharkiv and Chuhuiv with drones and ballistic missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

The aftermath of the attack on Kharkiv:

Kholodnohirskyi district. UAV strikes destroyed the production and warehouse building of a private enterprise, and damaged private houses in the residential sector nearby. Six people were injured, including 1 child. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were working at the scene.

Kyivskyi district: Ballistic missiles hitting the ground damaged the facades and windows of multi-storey residential buildings, dormitory and transport infrastructure. No casualties were reported.

Consequences of the attack on Chuhuiv

Drone strikes caused destruction and a fire in a disused warehouse building. No casualties were reported.

See more: Massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv region: three districts hit, civilian infrastructure and power lines damaged. PHOTOS













Units of the State Emergency Service, including pyrotechnic crews, were involved in the aftermath of the enemy shelling.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that ruscists attacked Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and "shaheds", 6 people were injured, including a child.