DIU aviators were called in to extinguish fire after attack by Russian drones in Kyiv. VIDEO

Aviators from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine took part in extinguishing a fire in the capital that started as a result of a Russian terrorist attack on Tuesday.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, Russian occupation forces carried out another terrorist attack on the capital of Ukraine using Shahed drones. As a result of the enemy attack, a large-scale fire broke out in the Obolon district of Kyiv. On the order of the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, the DIU aviation was immediately engaged in eliminating the consequences of the attack," the press service said.

As noted, two Ka-32 multipurpose helicopters were involved in the operation. In difficult conditions of smoke and high temperature, the crews made 40 water discharges with a total volume of about 120 tonnes.

According to the commander of the aviation unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, call sign "Maestro", large fires were recorded on civilian infrastructure after the barbaric attacks on Kyiv.

After receiving the order from Budanov, the DIU representatives contacted the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and coordinated actions allowed them to extinguish the large-scale fire within three hours.

"Thanks to the coordinated actions of firefighters and air support, three industrial enterprises were saved," the agency said.

On the night of 10 June, Kyiv was subjected to another air attack by Russia, during which air defence forces were engaged.