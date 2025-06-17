Bodies of 5 more dead pulled from under rubble of destroyed building in Kyiv

The number of victims of the Russian shelling of Kyiv has increased.

This was announced by the head of the KCMA Timur Tkachenko, Censor.NET reports.

"It has become known that the bodies of five victims have been recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian missile in the Solomianskyi district.

The rescue operation is continuing, search operations are ongoing," the statement said.

Shellings of Ukraine

On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive centre, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalised, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

