Rescuers recovered body from site of missile strike on nine-storey building in Solomianskyi district. VIDEO

In Kyiv, the body of a man was recovered from the site of a rocket attack on a 9-storey building in Solomianskyi district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

"At present, 14 people have been killed (SES data - Ed.) and 105 injured. The identification of the bodies is ongoing," the SES said.

At 9:20 a.m., President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the death toll in Kyiv had risen to 15.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site. In total, more than 450 rescuers, over 100 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service and dog teams are involved in the response to the consequences of Russian strikes on the capital.

Read more: After Russian missile strike on Kyiv, 10 dead are being identified: there are missing persons - KCMA

Attack on Ukraine on the night of 17 June

On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive centre, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalised, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.