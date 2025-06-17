15 people killed as result of enemy attack on Kyiv. VIDEO

In Kyiv, 14 people died as a result of a massive combined attack by the enemy on the night of 17 June.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

"The death toll has risen to 14 people. As of now, there are 44 wounded in Kyiv," the statement said.

He added that 7 locations in different districts of the capital came under hostile fire this night. Among them are residential buildings, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure facilities.

Update

At 9:20 a.m., President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the death toll had risen to 15.

So far, 99 people have been injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv. 59 are hospitalised.

