After Russian missile strike on Kyiv, 10 dead are being identified: there are missing persons - KCMA

The identification of the dead is ongoing in Kyiv after a massive Russian strike, including a missile hit a multi-storey building in the Solomianskyi district.

As of now, four of the dead have been identified, and more than ten others have not yet been identified, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In addition, there are still missing persons. A day of mourning has been declared in the city.

According to doctors, at least 114 people were injured, 68 of them were hospitalised. Among the injured are two children in moderate condition.

Damage was recorded in seven districts of Kyiv as a result of the attack. In Solomianskyi district, a missile hit a 9-storey residential building, collapsing part of a section; a dormitory and a 5-storey building were also damaged. In Sviatoshynskyi district, a drone hit a 12-storey building, destroying the lift shaft and adjacent apartments. In Darnytskyi, a 20-storey building, buildings and a Ukrzaliznytsia train were damaged.

In total, more than 30 locations in Kyiv suffered significant damage, including damage to cars, buildings and numerous craters caused by the explosions.

Russian attack on Kyiv

On the night of 17 June 2025, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types.

As a result of the hostile shelling, 15 people were killed and over 100 injured.

