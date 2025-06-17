Liashko on strikes on Kyiv and Odesa: 93 people hospitalised, 4 of them in serious condition. PHOTO

Today, on 17 June 2025, Kyiv and Odesa came under massive attack by Russian troops at night. 128 emergency medical teams were working: 120 in Kyiv and 8 in Odesa.

the head of the Ministry of Health Viktor Liashko on Facebook

According to him, in a few hours they managed to help 118 victims. In the capital - 105, in Odesa - 13.





"93 victims were hospitalised. In Kyiv - 87 people, 4 of them in serious condition, the rest in moderate condition. In Odesa, 6 people were hospitalised, all in moderate condition.

Another 24 victims were treated on the spot. 17 in Kyiv and 7 in Odesa," the statement said.

Liashko reminds that 16 people have been killed so far: 15 - in Kyiv, 1 - in Odesa. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends.

Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 17 June 2025

As reported, in the evening of 16 June, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. Initially, it was reported that 14 people were killed in the enemy attack on Kyiv. Later, Zelenskyy said that 75 people were reported injured. As of now, there are 15 dead in Kyiv.

According to the KCMA, Russian troops launched 175 drones and more than 14 cruise missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding area.

In total, according to the Air Force, 26 out of 32 missiles were destroyed, and more than 400 out of 440 drones were neutralised.