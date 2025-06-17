Enemy directed 175 drones and more than 14 cruise missiles at Kyiv and its surroundings, - Kyiv City Military Administration. PHOTOS

On the night of Tuesday, 17 June 2025, during a combined attack, the enemy launched 175 drones and over 14 cruise missiles at Kyiv and its outskirts, at least two of which were ballistic missiles.

This was announced by the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The nature of the damage is a direct hit on residential buildings. Rockets were fired from the upper floors to the basement. We are dealing with a deranged enemy," emphasises Tkachenko.

According to him, the enemy destroyed most of the homes and property of ordinary Kyiv residents in Solomianskyi and Darnytskyi districts. The heads of the district state administration, Serhii Movenko and Oleksandr Kovtunov, are now on the ground, working with rescuers and utility companies to eliminate the consequences and help the population.

Read more: Nine-storey building in capital was directly hit by ballistic missile. Entrance was destroyed to basement, - Klymenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Now, in Darnytsia district, the headquarters has also been set up in the Darnytsia Palace of Culture (18 Hennadii Afanasiev Street).

In the Shevchenkivskyi district - the Kostomarov Library (51 Danyla Shcherbakivskoho St.), +380 98 609 13 26. The work is personally coordinated by the head of the District State Administration, Oleksandr Sazanovych.

In turn, the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office publishes photos showing the consequences of the combined attack on the capital.





















As reported, in the evening of 16 June, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The enemy attack on Kyiv killed 14 people.