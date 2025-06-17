ENG
Massive rocket attack Missile and drone attack on Kyiv
Nine-storey building in capital was directly hit by ballistic missile. Entrance was destroyed to basement, - Klymenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A nine-storey building in Kyiv was hit directly. The entrance was destroyed to the basement.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, it was a ballistic missile, and its wreckage has already been found.

In total, Klymenko said, 27 locations in the capital were damaged.

In turn, the Communications Department of the National Police publishes photos showing numerous damages in Kyiv after the Russian shelling.

Kyiv after the shelling on 17 June
As reported, in the evening of 16 June, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The enemy attack on Kyiv killed 14 people.

