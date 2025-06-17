ENG
Couple crying near destroyed house in Kyiv: their son is under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTO

Media outlets are publishing heartbreaking footage from Kyiv after the combined Russian strike. One video shows a married couple crying near a destroyed house in the capital.

As noted, their son is under the rubble of the house.

Later, Reuters published a photo of a husband and wife near the destroyed apartment block.

Their photos are also published on social media.

As reported, in the evening of 16 June, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The enemy attack on Kyiv killed 14 people.

