At dawn, ruscists launched massive attack on Odesa with strike drones: 17 wounded, including pregnant woman and 17-year-old girl (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

At dawn on 17 June, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

Despite the active work of our air defence soldiers, there are destructions, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure in the city, including residential buildings, an inclusive centre, a preschool, garages, etc.

"At least five people are known to be wounded, including one child," the statement said.

As of 6:30 a.m., 13 people were hospitalised. There may be people under the rubble. The liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack is ongoing.

Update at 09:00

As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person has been hospitalised, while the others continue to be treated on an outpatient basis after receiving medical care.











