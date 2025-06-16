ENG
News Shelling of the Kherson region
Four people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region, including child

Aftermath of Russian Attacks on Kherson Region on June 16

On June 16, 2025, Russian forces attacked several settlements in Kherson region using drones, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

As of 6:30 p.m., at least four civilians were reported injured as a result of the attacks.

According to the statement, a teenager was wounded in Kherson, two people were injured in Bilozerka, and another person was hurt in Antonivka.

