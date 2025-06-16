Four people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region, including child
On June 16, 2025, Russian forces attacked several settlements in Kherson region using drones, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
As of 6:30 p.m., at least four civilians were reported injured as a result of the attacks.
According to the statement, a teenager was wounded in Kherson, two people were injured in Bilozerka, and another person was hurt in Antonivka.
