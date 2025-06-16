Kupiansk shelling leaves three dead, preliminary information indicates. PHOTOS

On June 16 at around 3:40 p.m., the Russian Armed Forces launched an airstrike on a residential area in Kupiansk.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Multiple strikes were recorded on apartment buildings, causing fires in several flats.

It is noted that the man and a woman suffered barotrauma.

According to available information, at least three civilians may have been killed. The situation in the city remains difficult, with security risks currently complicating emergency response efforts. Details are being updated.