Day in Kharkiv region: three women injured as result of shelling. PHOTO

On 15 June, the enemy attacked the Bohodukhiv and Kupiansk districts of Kharkiv region with MLRS, guided aerial bombs and drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Kharkiv region.

It is noted that the enemy attacked Kupiansk three times during the day.

At around 11:30 a.m., Russian troops launched an air strike on Kupiansk, damaging at least 10 private residential buildings. According to preliminary reports, the enemy used a FAB-500.

At approximately 15:00, an FPV drone struck the city. Two women aged 62 and 27 suffered acute stress reaction. The latter was also diagnosed with blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

At 15:15, the Russians shelled Kupiansk again. According to preliminary reports, they fired from "Grad" MLRS. A house was damaged, and a 70-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury.

Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: Russians attacked region with 4 unguided missiles, house in Kupiansk is damaged





