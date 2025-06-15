Day in Kharkiv region: Russians attacked region with 4 unguided missiles, house in Kupiansk is damaged
Over the past day, the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, was attacked by enemy forces.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.
Shelling
The enemy used unguided missiles in the Kharkiv region:
- 4 unguided aerial missiles.
There were no casualties.
Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:
- A private house was damaged in Kupiansk.
Hostilities
Over the last day, 203 combat engagements were registered.
- In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted three offensives in the direction of Lyptsi and Krasne Pershe three times.
- In the Kupiansk direction, five occupiers' attacks took place. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault in the vicinity of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka and in the direction of Holubivka and Novoplatonivka.
