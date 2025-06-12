Five people, including child, were injured in Russian strike on Zolochiv. PHOTOS
This afternoon, the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, was subjected to Russian air strikes. Two residential buildings and outbuildings were partially destroyed as a result of the bombing.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
"A woman and her 11-year-old son were trapped under the debris of a partially destroyed cellar. Emergency service workers, together with police officers, pulled the victims from the rubble and handed them over to medics," the report says.
In total, five people were injured in the airstrike, including one child.
