ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11590 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
457 0

Five people, including child, were injured in Russian strike on Zolochiv. PHOTOS

This afternoon, the village of Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, was subjected to Russian air strikes. Two residential buildings and outbuildings were partially destroyed as a result of the bombing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Consequences of Russian shelling of Zolochiv

"A woman and her 11-year-old son were trapped under the debris of a partially destroyed cellar. Emergency service workers, together with police officers, pulled the victims from the rubble and handed them over to medics," the report says.

In total, five people were injured in the airstrike, including one child.

Read more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: one person killed and 14 wounded, including a child, police officers, and utility workers. PHOTOS

Building destroyed in Zolochiv by Russian shelling

Clean-up after Russian shelling of Zolochiv

Author: 

shoot out (13668) Kharkivska region (703) Bohodukhivskyy district (47) Zolochiv (18) war in Ukraine (2990)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 