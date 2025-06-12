Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: one person killed and 14 wounded, including a child, police officers, and utility workers. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the occupiers used artillery and UAVs to attack civilian infrastructure in Beryslav and Kherson districts. 19 settlements of the Kherson region came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

A 65-year-old woman died in Sadove as a result of shelling.

In Bilozerka, a Russian FPV drone attacked a child in the yard. The 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with blast and brain injuries, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to his chest and leg. Doctors assess his condition as serious.

A private house in the village was damaged by a UAV drop. Another residential building was damaged by shelling.

In Naddnipryanske, Russians attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone near a checkpoint. A 61-year-old driver and a 63-year-old passenger were injured. They both suffered contusions, mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries. The woman also had a shrapnel wound to her leg, so the police put a tourniquet on it until paramedics arrived. The family's vehicle was damaged. Another car was damaged after another FPV drone strike.

A 70-year-old woman was seriously injured in Dudchany as a result of an attack by a Russian FPV drone. She was hospitalised with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, shrapnel wounds to the face and chest, and a traumatic amputation of her forearm.

The victim was taken out of the danger zone by police officers. During the evacuation, the Russians deliberately attacked the special vehicle with an FPV drone. As a result of the insidious attack, three police officers were injured, suffering mine-blast injuries and contusions. The vehicle was damaged.

In the Novooleksandrivska community, Russian occupants attacked a building where local residents received humanitarian aid with an FPV drone. The building was damaged as a result of the attack. Fortunately, people were not injured.

At night, a 59-year-old woman was injured in Havrylivka as a result of a UAV drop. She was hospitalised with an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to her hip, and an open fracture of her leg.

An enemy FPV drone strike caused a dry vegetation fire in Novovorontsovka.

The shelling caused a fire in the territory of the Kamianska Sich park near Mylove.

Near Chereshenky, the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV on a field of wheat, causing a fire.

In Beryslav, a 70-year-old man was wounded by an enemy drone strike. He has a mine-blast injury, a torn thigh wound, and a shrapnel wound to his leg.

Strikes on Kherson

In the evening, the occupiers attacked an administrative building in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with an FPV drone. At night, they shelled residential areas with artillery. A 55-year-old woman was wounded and taken to the hospital with a mine-blast injury and a broken arm. Four private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged.

At dawn in Kherson, Russian troops shelled the Shumensky neighbourhood. Three apartment blocks were damaged. An 85-year-old woman was injured in her own apartment, she sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her arm.

In the morning, a 64-year-old woman was injured in the Korabel neighbourhood as a result of an attack by an FPV drone. She suffered blast trauma and contusion. A car was damaged. The Russian military also dropped a drone on a bread truck, damaging the vehicle.

In the afternoon, in another part of the Korabelnyi district, the occupation forces sent an FPV drone to the territory of a utility company. As a result of the strike, two utility workers aged 32 and 43 were injured, both with burns to their faces and hands. The injured were taken to a medical facility by police officers. An excavator, two company vehicles, and three civilian cars were damaged.

As a result of another attack by FPV drones, a dry reed fire started near the river, and a car was damaged. A private house was damaged by shelling in the coastal area. In the central district of the city, an apartment block and a private house were damaged by shelling.

