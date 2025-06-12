ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11842 visitors online
News Shelling of the Kherson region
171 2

Woman died as result of shelling of village of Sadove in Kherson region - RMA

Sadove

A 65-year-old local resident died during an enemy shelling of Sadove village in Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports .

"It became known about the death of a resident of the village of Sadove due to yesterday's Russian shelling," he said.

According to the regional administration, the woman came under artillery fire and received injuries incompatible with life.

Read more on Censor.NET: Russians killed two residents of Donetsk region yesterday, 6 people were wounded. PHOTO.

Author: 

shoot out (13668) Khersonska region (2151) Khersonskyy district (247) Sadove (4)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 