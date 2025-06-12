Woman died as result of shelling of village of Sadove in Kherson region - RMA

A 65-year-old local resident died during an enemy shelling of Sadove village in Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports .

"It became known about the death of a resident of the village of Sadove due to yesterday's Russian shelling," he said.

According to the regional administration, the woman came under artillery fire and received injuries incompatible with life.

