Woman died as result of shelling of village of Sadove in Kherson region - RMA
A 65-year-old local resident died during an enemy shelling of Sadove village in Kherson region.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports .
"It became known about the death of a resident of the village of Sadove due to yesterday's Russian shelling," he said.
According to the regional administration, the woman came under artillery fire and received injuries incompatible with life.
