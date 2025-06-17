26 out of 32 missiles destroyed, over 400 drones neutralised out of 440 - Air Force

On the night of 17 June 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 472 means of air attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force.

What did the occupiers use to attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, Russian troops attacked with:

440 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of imitator drones, about 280 of them are "Shaheds";

2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of Tambov region - the russian federation;

16 Kh-101 cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft from the airspace of Saratov region - the russian federation;

4 "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

9 Kh-59/69 guided missiles from tactical aircraft from the airspace of Belgorod and Bryansk regions;

1 Kh-31P anti-radar missile.

"The main direction of the attack was the city of Kyiv!" the statement said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

What did our air defence manage to destroy?

According to preliminary data, as of 10.00 a.m., air defence defence neutralised 428 means of enemy air attack, 262 were shot down by firepower, and 166 were lost locally:

239 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) were shot down by fire, 163 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

2 K-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (1 lost locally);

15 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

8 Kh-59/69 guided missiles (1 lost locally);

1 Kh-31P anti-radar missile (lost locally).

Where are the consequences?

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 10 locations, and downed (wreckage) in 34 locations.

Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 17 June 2025

As reported, in the evening of 16 June, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The enemy attack on Kyiv killed 14 people. Later, Zelenskyy said that 75 people were currently known to be injured. As of now, there are 15 dead in Kyiv.

According to the KCMA, Russian troops launched 175 drones and more than 14 cruise missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding area.