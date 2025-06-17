ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10136 visitors online
News Photo Massive rocket attack Shelling of Kyiv
4 780 12

Two "Ukrposhta" offices in Kyiv destroyed by Russian strikes. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces destroyed two Ukrposhta offices in Kyiv - 03124 and 03126.

This was announced by CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"The team, some of whose members have lost their homes, is doing everything possible to resume work as soon as possible, as pensioners have been asking about their pensions this morning. Preliminary - tomorrow, we will resume the work of the 03124 office at the new address and deliver all parcels. We will inform you additionally.

Office 03126 will be temporarily serviced through 03061 - while we are looking for new premises and also trying to resume work as soon as possible," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy launched combined strike on Kyiv: 114 injured, residential buildings damaged (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russia destroyed two Ukrposhta branches in Kyiv on 17 June 2025

Author: 

Kyyiv (2367) shoot out (14824) Ukrposhta (26) Smelianskyi Ihor (10) Air attacks (565)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 