Two "Ukrposhta" offices in Kyiv destroyed by Russian strikes. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces destroyed two Ukrposhta offices in Kyiv - 03124 and 03126.

This was announced by CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"The team, some of whose members have lost their homes, is doing everything possible to resume work as soon as possible, as pensioners have been asking about their pensions this morning. Preliminary - tomorrow, we will resume the work of the 03124 office at the new address and deliver all parcels. We will inform you additionally.

Office 03126 will be temporarily serviced through 03061 - while we are looking for new premises and also trying to resume work as soon as possible," the statement said.

