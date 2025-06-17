Russia is simply not interested in peace. We need to keep up pressure, - Kallas

Russia is currently not interested in ending the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by the EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports citing The Guardian.

Callas called the night attack on the Ukrainian capital "one of the most destructive air strikes on Kyiv during the war."

"Russia remains relentless in its attacks targeting civilians and continues to wage war. This is another sign that Russia is simply not interested in peace. That is why we must keep up the pressure," Kallas said.

In particular, Kallas supported lowering the ceiling on the price of Russian oil and opposed Russia's role as a mediator in any conflict.

"As long as we see such actions, it is not a mediator that can be realistically considered," Kallas explained.

Attack on Ukraine on the night of June 17

On the night of June 17, 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. The enemy shelling resulted in 15 deaths and more than 100 injuries.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city suffered destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive center, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian morning attack, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalized, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.