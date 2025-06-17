"Shaheds" surrounded Kyiv from different sides, - Ihnat about night attack on capital
During the night attack on Kyiv, Russian troops launched a large number of drones from different directions.
This was stated by the head of the Air Force Communications Department, Yurii Ihnat, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.
"Kyiv and other cities have experienced real terror today. A huge number of drones were involved today - 440. They also used 'Kinzhal' missiles and Kh-101, Kh-59/69, etc. ... Unfortunately, we are not able to destroy more," he said.
According to Ihnat, the enemy is attacking from different directions with a large number of drones of various types.
"This time there were quite a lot of Shaheds. Out of all 440 attack UAVs, about 280 were 'Shaheds'. A huge number of these Shaheds simply surrounded Kyiv from different sides, some of them flew along the Dnipro riverbed, others from the east and west, attacking the capital in different areas. That's why the consequences we see today are terrible, because of the sheer number," he added.
Russian attack on Kyiv
On the night of 17 June 2025, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types.
As a result of the hostile shelling, 15 people were killed and over 100 injured.
