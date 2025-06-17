There is threat of structural collapse of multi-storey building in Solomianskyi district of Kyiv - SES

There is a threat of structural collapse at the site of the Russian attack on a house in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

"One entrance has been completely destroyed as a result of a missile hitting a 9-storey building. There is a threat of structural collapse. Fifteen people were injured. Rescuers unblocked a woman from the rubble," the statement said.

Russian attack on Kyiv

On the night of 17 June 2025, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types.

As a result of the hostile shelling, 15 people were killed and over 100 injured.