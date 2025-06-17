Russia struck Kyiv with missiles containing cluster munitions, - Klitschko. VIDEO

During the attack on Kyiv, Russian troops used missiles with cluster munitions.

This was announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Censor.NET reports.

"Emergency services are now finding such pieces of cluster munitions in Nyvky in the capital. This is yet another evidence of the genocide that russia is committing against Ukrainians," he said.

Read more: Rescuers have freed person from destroyed high-rise building in Kyiv, there are still people under rubble, - Klymenko. PHOTO