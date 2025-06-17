Rescuers have freed person from destroyed high-rise building in Kyiv, there are still people under rubble, - Klymenko. PHOTO

Another person was unblocked by rescuers from a high-rise building in Kyiv destroyed by a Russian missile.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports, citing the Communications Department of the National Police.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing. We have received information about at least 5 missing residents of the building. They are not in touch with their families. Rescuers will continue to clear the rubble until we are sure that all people are safe and receive the necessary assistance," the minister said.





In general, the number of casualties and injuries as a result of the Russian attack on Ukraine has increased: