Foreign diplomats visit site of Russian strike on residential building in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Representatives of over 60 foreign diplomatic missions visit site of Russian missile strike in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

"This allowed diplomats to witness firsthand the aftermath of Russia’s brutal acts of terror. The foreign representatives were accompanied by First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its gratitude to the international diplomatic corps for standing in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people amid Russian aggression and barbaric attacks," the statement reads.

Heads of missions from Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Albania, Algeria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Armenia, Vietnam, Greece, Georgia, Denmark, Estonia, Egypt, India, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, China, South Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Pakistan, South Africa, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, the United States, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Hungary, Finland, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Switzerland, Sweden, and Japan took part in the visit. Also present were representatives from the diplomatic missions of the European Investment Bank, the EU, NATO, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, the Council of Europe Office, UNHCR, UNICEF, the Apostolic Nunciature, GUAM, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission, and the OSCE.















Attack on Ukraine on the night of 17 June

On the night of 17 June 2025, the Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types. As a result of the enemy shelling, 15 people were killed and more than 100 injured.

The enemy struck at least 4 times in Zaporizhzhia. Several enterprises were damaged. Fires broke out there. The blast wave damaged nearby houses.

At dawn, the Russian occupiers launched a massive drone strike on Odesa. The city has seen destruction, fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, an inclusive centre, a preschool, garages, etc.

As a result of the Russian attack in the morning, 17 people were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old girl. One person was hospitalised, while the others, after receiving medical care, continue to be treated on an outpatient basis.

