Russian spy who directed missile strikes on Kyiv region detained - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU CI detained an agent of the "Senezh" special purpose centre of Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU) in Kyiv.

What is known about the traitor?

According to the case file, the offender directed Russian missile and drone attacks to the capital region.

The investigation revealed that the agent was a 44-year-old Kyiv resident. He came to the attention of the Russian gru during a chat roulette, where he expressed a pro-Russian position.

After recruitment, the defendant began to track the locations of local enterprises that he believed could be involved in the production of military equipment for the Defence Forces.

"To collect data, he would ask his friends for the 'necessary' information under the guise of everyday conversations, and then arrive at the addresses of potential targets for further investigation," the statement said.

At the same time, the traitor was spying on the routes and combat positions of mobile fire groups during air raids.

The enemy planned to use this information to prepare shelling of the capital's region "bypassing" Ukrainian air defences.

How was the traitor detained?

The SSU documented every step of the agent from the beginning of his reconnaissance activities and took comprehensive measures to protect Ukrainian enterprises.

At the final stage of the special operation, SSU officers detained the suspect at his place of residence. Two phones with an agent's "report" were found in his house, in which he entered photos of Ukrainian objects with reference to Google maps.

The SSU investigators served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.