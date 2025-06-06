Two Russian FSB agents who adjust Russian strikes on Dnipro have been detained - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU detained two more FSB agents in the Dnipropetrovsk region who were adjusting Russian air attacks in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

According to the case file, the defendants were recruited via Telegram when they were looking for "quick money". They acted separately, but had one common supervisor. The SSU has already identified him.





What do we know about the traitors?

As noted, one of the detainees is a 47-year-old former employee of a local defence enterprise who, on the order of the FSB, was looking for combat positions of anti-aircraft missile and radar systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The traitor also passed on to the occupiers the coordinates of the repair bases and other logistics centres of the Defence Forces.

Another offender is a 54-year-old car park security guard in Dnipro. On behalf of a Russian intelligence officer, he was driving around the city's outskirts trying to identify the positions of the Ukrainian air defence.

In addition to reconnaissance missions, the defendant asked his friends for information during conversations on everyday topics.

During the searches, the detainees' phones with evidence of work for the Russian Federation were seized.

SBU investigators served the agents a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offenders are in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.