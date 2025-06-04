Interested in "schedule" of takeoffs and landings of Ukrainian Armed Forces aircraft in Khmelnytsky region: enemy agent detained who was preparing a Russian strike on airfields, - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU CI detained another adjuster of Russian strikes on Ukraine in Zhytomyr region. It was a 41-year-old local unemployed man who was recruited by the FSB in February this year.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a resident of Zhytomyr region who was engaged in intelligence activities in Khmelnytsky region.

What information did the traitor collect for the enemy?

As noted, on the instructions of the Russian secret service, the agent was to identify and pass on to the occupiers the coordinates of the operational airfields of the Defence Forces.

Another of his tasks was to set up "schedules" for departures and landings of Ukrainian aircraft in order to strike the airfield when the maximum number of equipment was there.

"To carry out the enemy's task, the agent set up an "observation post" on the roof of a private house, where he spied on the flights of Ukrainian troops with binoculars," the statement said.

SSU CI officers exposed the agent and documented his crimes.

Following special measures to secure the locations of the Defence Forces, SSU officers detained the traitor at his place of residence.

How was the agent recruited?

According to the investigation, the defendant was recruited by the Russian special service via Telegram. The FSB officer offered him cooperation in exchange for "quick money", which the traitor never received.

SSU investigators have now served the agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.