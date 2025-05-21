He got job at defense plant to steal new developments of Armed Forces of Ukraine: SSU detained Russian agent in Odesa region. PHOTOS

An engineer who spied for the FSB was detained in the Odesa region.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is a 47-year-old man. On behalf of the occupiers, the agent was supposed to obtain secret documentation on the manufacture of components for the latest vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He got a job at a local plant that fulfills defense orders. The SSU documented every step of the suspect, as it exposed him at the stage of recruitment by the Russian special service.

"From the first day of his stay on the territory of the enterprise, the mole tried to gain access to drawings and technological schemes for the production of spare parts for wheeled vehicles. To do this, he hid behind his professional duties as an engineer, and also tried to gain the trust of colleagues directly involved in the production process as soon as possible," the statement said.

The man also acted as a corrector.

To help the racists "bypass" the air defense system of the Odesa region, he traveled around the region and tried to identify air defense positions and radar stations.

The SSU detained the suspect and took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian defenders.

During the searches, the SSU seized photos of technical documentation that he planned to transfer to Russia, as well as other evidence of his work for the enemy special service.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The man is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

