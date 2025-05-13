Organizer offering exemption from military service for $3,500 exposed in Odesa region – SBGS. PHOTO

In Odesa region, border guards, together with the National Police and under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office, detained a local resident who had organized a scheme to help individuals obtain illegal exemptions from military service.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, the 34-year-old man offered draft-eligible individuals a service involving influence over officials at the territorial recruitment center to obtain a fake exemption from military service. According to him, this would have allowed clients to pass through checkpoints without hindrance and proceed to the state border for an illegal crossing into Moldova.

The cost of the service was $3,500. The man from Odesa first received a $1,000 advance, and was detained during the handover of the remaining amount.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - "Abuse of influence". The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

