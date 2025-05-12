Woman exposed in Kyiv for charging $6,000 for fake diagnoses to draft-age men. PHOTOS

A 29-year-old woman has been exposed in Kyiv for offering forged medical documents to help draft-age men avoid mobilization and leave the country. She has been formally notified of suspicion.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, the woman claimed to have connections at a local hospital and promised to arrange with doctors to issue fake medical diagnoses — such as "ischemic stroke" or "epilepsy" — which serve as grounds for declaring a draft-age man unfit for military service and removing him from the military register. She charged $6,000 for the service.



She would arrange a meeting with the client and request a set of personal documents belonging to the individual for whom the fake medical records were to be prepared, along with the payment.

See more: Dnipro law enforcement officer to stand trial for taking bribe in exchange for "removing" draft dodgers’ data from TCR wanted database – SBI. PHOTO

The police collected evidence of the woman's illegal activities and detained her in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. She was served a notice of suspicion of trading in influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The woman faces up to 8 years in prison.



The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcers are checking the involvement of other persons in the illegal activities of the suspect.

See more: Falsified HIV tests to be removed from military records: scheme uncovered in Dnipro, - National Police. PHOTOS





