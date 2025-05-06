Falsified HIV tests to be removed from military records: scheme uncovered in Dnipro, - National Police. PHOTOS

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers uncovered a large-scale corruption scheme under which men liable for military service could be removed from military registration for money using falsified medical documents.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police.





As noted, officials and doctors of the military medical commission of one of the district recruitment and social support centres (RTCR), as well as employees of other medical institutions in the city, were involved in organising the scheme. They falsified the results of blood tests for HIV and entered false information into the official medical system "Monitoring of Socially Significant Diseases". This allowed clients to avoid mobilisation and go abroad in exchange for a bribe.

In January, cyber police and investigators conducted 19 searches, seizing computers, documentation and other evidence. At the end of April, as part of the further investigation, 11 more searches were conducted, after which six offenders were notified of suspicion. All of them have been remanded in custody as a preventive measure.









The suspects are charged with obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Article 27(3), Article 28(2), Article 114-1(1)), unauthorised actions with information in electronic systems, and conspiracy by a group of persons (Article 362(3)). The maximum punishment under these articles is up to 8 years in prison.

