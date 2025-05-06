$420,000 "earned" from smuggling draft dodgers abroad: criminal group exposed in Zakarpattia. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office and the Special Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, two law enforcement officers and four Ukrainian citizens were served suspicion notices.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, they are charged with the creation, management of a criminal organisation, as well as participation in it, and illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Art. 255(1-3), Art. 28(4), Art. 332(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).













What did the investigation find?

According to the investigation, the border guard and a local businessman created a criminal organisation involving another border guard and three other people.

Between June 2023 and August 2024, members of the criminal organisation organised the illegal transfer of at least 30 persons liable for military service across the state border of Ukraine. As a result of this activity, they received USD 420 thousand.

Detention of scheme participants

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

During the searches, computer equipment, mobile terminals and draft records were found and seized.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint for the suspects is currently being decided.