For $15,000, he smuggled draft dodgers abroad: Lviv region exposes organiser - SBGS. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Lviv region, law enforcement officers exposed a 49-year-old resident of the region who organised a scheme for illegal border crossing by men of military age.

As noted, the offender, using a wide network of personal contacts, was looking for clients who wanted to travel abroad bypassing official points. For his "services", he demanded from 10 to 15 thousand US dollars.

Law enforcers detained the organiser while he was smuggling one of his clients and transfer of money. $12,000 in cash was seized from him.

During the searches, two cars, bank cards, a mobile phone, draft records, documents and other material evidence were seized.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal trafficking of persons across the state border committed for mercenary motives.

The sanction provides for imprisonment for a term of 7 to 9 years. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officers are identifying other persons who may have been involved in the scheme.

