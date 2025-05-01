Smuggling of draft dodgers to Hungary for $25,000: three criminals exposed in Zakarpattia region - SBGS. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Transcarpathia, border guards of the Mukachevo Detachment exposed three people who organised the illegal smuggling of men liable for military service to Hungary outside checkpoints.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, on the outskirts of the city of Berehove, law enforcement officers stopped a local resident's car carrying two men from Lviv and Cherkasy regions. Both passengers were charged with $25,000 for smuggling abroad.

In addition to the driver, the organiser of the criminal scheme and his accomplice were detained. The organiser was caught while receiving a part of the agreed amount.

All three were served with a notice of suspicion under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to nine years in prison.

See more: Law enforcement officer from Bukovyna, together with accomplice, was smuggling draft dodgers into Romania — SBI. PHOTOS







Watch more: Zelenskyy honours border guards with awards on State Border Guard Service Day. VIDEO