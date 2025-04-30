Zelenskyy honours border guards with awards on State Border Guard Service Day. VIDEO

On the occasion of the Day of the Border Guard, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to the servicemen of the State Border Guard Service.

The head of state said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports .

"Today is the day of our gratitude to each and every person who serves in the ranks of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasised that thousands of border guards defend the state border every day and hold the frontline together with other defence and security forces. They neutralise enemy subversive reconnaissance groups, conduct reconnaissance, control the movement of Russian troops, work effectively with drones, and participate in assault operations.

Separate mention was made of the assault brigades "Vengeance", "Forpost", "Steel Frontier", "Gart", the "Dozor" detachment, as well as the Border Guard units in Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Kherson, and the Maritime Guard units. Zelenskyy also thanked the rapid response border guard commandant's offices of the Lviv, Zhytomyr, Chop, Izmail, Volyn, and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi detachments.

