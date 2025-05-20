Teenagers reported attempt to recruit them by FSB employees: they were awarded, - SSU. PHOTOS

Two teenagers from Kryvyi Rih who refused to work for the FSB and informed law enforcement officers about an attempted recruitment by the Russian special services were awarded.

SSU press service

It is about two residents of Kryvyi Rih aged 14 and 17, whom the occupiers tried to recruit to commit acts of sabotage in the region.





"The minors were ordered by the FSB to set fire to official vehicles of the Defence Forces in exchange for 'easy money' from the aggressor country. They received such 'offers' separately in messengers and social networks from FSB representatives. At the same time, Russian special services sent the young men detailed instructions on how to commit arsons using flammable mixtures.

However, the teenagers did not succumb to the provocations of the FSB and immediately reported it to Ukrainian law enforcement officers," the statement said.

Thus, the SSU and the National Police managed to timely document the enemy's subversive activities, identify Russian "customers" and block their intelligence activities.

The awarding ceremony took place within the framework of the All-Ukrainian information campaign "Burn the FSB officer".

