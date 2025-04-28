Four teenagers will be tried for sabotage, arson and obstruction of lawful activities of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Four teenagers, ordered by Russian curators, committed sabotage on the railway, arson of a Ukrainian military vehicle and a village council building in Berestyn district of Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region.

"At the end of September 2024, two brothers, aged 15 and 16, and their 14-year-old friend set fire to a cable cabinet located near a railway junction in the Berestyn district. The boys had prepared a flammable mixture in advance and, having bent the door of the cabinet, poured the liquid inside and then set fire to it. As a result, the cabinet burned down," the prosecutor's office said.

They also noted that a few days later, the boys poured a flammable mixture on the windscreen of a "FIAT DUCATO" belonging to a Ukrainian serviceman and set fire to the vehicle using a lighter.

The car burned to the ground, causing material damage to its owner.

In addition, on 12 October last year, the 14-year-old defendant and his 16-year-old acquaintance, having prepared an incendiary mixture in advance, broke a window in the village council building of the same district with a brick, poured liquid on the windowsill and set it on fire, after which they fled the scene. The fire was extinguished in time, but the village council building was damaged.

See more: Two young men tried to derail freight train in Odesa region - SSU. PHOTOS

Thanks to the coordinated actions of law enforcement agencies, the juvenile offenders were exposed. It was established that the defendants acted on the orders of their supervisors from Russia - previously, employees of the enemy special service, who provided instructions to commit arsons for a monetary reward.

All four teenagers will be tried on the fact of intentional damage to another's property committed by arson by a group of persons (Article 28(2), Article 194(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Three of the boys are also charged with sabotage committed under martial law by prior conspiracy (Article 28(2), Article 113(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and one of them, a 16-year-old minor, is also charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period (Article 114-1(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).







