Two young men tried to derail freight train in Odesa region - SSU. PHOTOS

Two Russian agents tried to derail a freight train in Odesa region.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

SSU CI detained two local residents aged 17 and 18 who were preparing a sabotage. At night, they began dismantling part of the track and hammering metal fittings into its joints.

The young men were looking for "easy" money on thematic Telegram channels. There, they were "seen" and remotely recruited by a representative of the Russian special services who coordinated an attempted terrorist attack in Odesa region in January this year.

Then the SSU CI detained a Russian agent who was preparing a simultaneous explosion of the administrative building of the Armed Forces unit and a car parked nearby. In the event of terrorist attacks and sabotage, Russian special services hoped to spread panic among the civilian population of the region and damage the transport logistics of the Defence Forces.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law). In addition, the issue of additional qualification of their crimes under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law) is being decided.

The offenders are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

