She helped to detonate explosives near house of Armed Forces veteran: SSU detained Russian agent in Kharkiv. PHOTOS
An agent of the Russian special services who committed a terrorist attack in Kharkiv in late January 2025 has been detained.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.
The woman helped the occupiers to detonate explosives near the private house of an Armed Forces veteran. For conspiracy, she wore wigs, and after the attack, she tried to destroy all the clothes she was wearing during the preparation of the explosion.
SSU CI detained the terrorist in her apartment in hot pursuit.
"The attacker was a 38-year-old local unemployed woman who was remotely recruited by Russian special services after her anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels. The agent was then instructed by her Russian handler to take an improvised explosive device (IED) from a cache and plant it in a buried car tyre near the military man's house.
In addition, she installed a camouflaged mobile phone in front of his yard. Through remote access to this gadget, the enemy tracked the victim's movements and remotely activated the IED," the statement said.
During the searches, a mobile phone with an anonymous messenger chat was seized from the woman, where she was corresponding with her Russian curator.
She has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act that led to grave consequences).
She is being held without bail. The woman faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password