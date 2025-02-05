Terrorist attack in Rivne TCR: Russian special services "covertly" recruited and deliberately blew up their agent – SSU

Russian special services recruited a 21-year-old unemployed man from Zhytomyr region to organise a terrorist attack on the Rivne Regional TCR on 1 February 2025.

This was reported by the SSU press centre, Censor.NET reports.

"The Security Service has documented the crimes of the occupiers who organised a terrorist attack in the Rivne Regional TCR on 1 February this year, using a "covertly" recruited agent. He was deliberately blown up along with the explosives he had brought inside the building," the statement said.

As a result, the terrorist was killed on the spot, and 8 servicemen sustained injuries of varying severity.

Russia recruits unemployed man from Zhytomyr region

It was established that Russia had prepared in advance the elimination of its agent as an "unnecessary" witness of a terrorist attack against the Defence Forces.

According to the case file, the terrorist was a 21-year-old unemployed man from Zhytomyr region who was looking for quick money on Telegram channels.

See more: Fake disability scheme: four more doctors from Rivne are suspected. PHOTOS

It is noted that he was recruited there by a representative of the Russian special services, who offered the young man money for the task.

On his instructions, the agent arrived in Rivne with an improvised explosive device (IED) disguised in a tourist backpack.

It was established that the explosives were rigged with a mobile phone, which was remotely accessed by Russian special services.

The defendant was holding another gadget with "remote control" when he entered the TCR building.

Read more: Part of Rivne left without electricity due to emergency power outage

The investigation is ongoing

Using the phone's camera, Russian special services recorded the agent entering the room with the explosives and immediately activated the IED through a call.

The investigation is currently ongoing in the framework of criminal proceedings initiated by SSU investigators under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act). Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the crime and the perpetrators, the SSU added.

Earlier it was reported that on 1 February 2025, an explosion occurred in the Rivne Regional TCR.

Police were working at the scene of the explosion in the Rivne TCR and SS, and one person was killed and six injured.

The Security Service also prevented a terrorist attack in the centre of Rivne and detained two Russian intelligence agents who were preparing an explosion near the district police department.

See more: 22-year-old man who set fire to two cars of AFU servicemen for Russian money is detained in Rivne. PHOTOS