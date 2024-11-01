Fake disability scheme: four more doctors from Rivne are suspected. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, 4 doctors were served a notice of suspicion of forgery of documents by a group of persons (Article 366(1), Article 358(3) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the pre-trial investigation, they were involved in a large-scale scheme to illegally register disability groups with the MSEC, organised by three residents of Rivne region.

Thus, the head of the center and a doctor of one of the dispensaries, the acting head of a department of the Rivne hospital and a doctor of another, third medical institution, produced fictitious documentation. They falsified medical records, entered false information about the results of tests and examinations of "patients". Later, on the basis of their pseudo-epicrisis, medical advisory commissions referred clients to the MSEC, where they received disability groups. This allowed the men to avoid mobilization and leave the country.

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint on all four suspects. Thus, 8 participants in the illegal scheme have already been exposed.

Law enforcement officers continue to identify all those involved in this criminal scheme. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Rivne region, with the operational support of the SSU Office in the region.



